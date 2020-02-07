Write Chapter Seventeen

video-placeholder
Loading...
Michigan State University
Write Your First Novel
Michigan State University

4.2 (220 ratings)

 | 

100K Students Enrolled

Enroll for Free
View Syllabus

Skills You'll Learn

Creative Writing, Novel Writing, Story Telling

Reviews

4.2 (220 ratings)

  • 5 stars
    65.90%
  • 4 stars
    15%
  • 3 stars
    5.90%
  • 2 stars
    3.63%
  • 1 star
    9.54%

LG

Jun 22, 2021

an excellent course for the fledgling writer. Broken down into manageable weekly targets and teaches that focus and organisation really help towards achieving that dream.

SD

Jun 6, 2021

Excellent course.

Would like to see some type of follow up. course.

Character development? Plot ideas? Creative writing?

Thank you, Professor Wheeler!

From the lesson

Week Twenty-One: Write Chapter Seventeen

In Week Twenty-One you will write the seventeenth chapter of your novel.

Write Chapter Seventeen1:14

Taught By

  • Placeholder

    David Wheeler

    Creative Research Faculty, The Hub for Innovation

Try the Course for Free

Explore our Catalog

Join for free and get personalized recommendations, updates and offers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder