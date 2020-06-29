Student Takeaway: T-Shaped

University of Michigan
Writing and Editing: Word Choice and Word Order
Jul 1, 2020

Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant! Excellent teaching and excellent material. Everyone can improve their professionalism by taking Professor Barry's writing on course, it's not just for lawyers.

Jun 29, 2020

For me, I felt the pace incredibly amazing and could be followed even during tough and busy days. The exercises were amazing. I and my peers have already sensed the difference in my writing.

From the lesson

The Words Under the Words

In this first week, you will be introduced to instructor Patrick Barry. This week's course content will focus on how the words you choose can change the decisions that people make.

Reflection is a Team Sport2:13
Student Takeaway: Words Under the Words0:22
Student Takeaway: Better at Getting Better0:25
Student Takeaway: T-Shaped0:25
Student Takeaway: 6-60-60:36
Student Takeaway: Writing as Mapping0:31

