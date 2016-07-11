The Effective Communication Specialization

University of Colorado Boulder
Business Writing
University of Colorado Boulder

4.8 (4,241 ratings)

150K Students Enrolled

Skills You'll Learn

Grammar, Communication, Business Writing, Writing

Reviews

JS

Jan 9, 2018

Even if English is your first language, this course was a great refresher of how to apply writing skills to email and business documents. I would recommend to anyone looking to sharpen their skills.

KG

Jul 7, 2020

One of my favorite classes on Coursera. If you need to polish your writing skills, I recommend this course. The instructor did an amazing job covering the challenges we have with grammar and style.

From the lesson

Building Great Business Writing

The Effective Communication Specialization3:05
What's So Great About the Capstone?3:58
What is Good Writing?2:43

Taught By

    Dr. Quentin McAndrew

    Instructor

