Additional Insights: Educational Opportunities of Sport Organizations (Terry Crawford)

In the next segment, you'll meet Terry Crawford, who is the USA track and field director of coaching. Part of Terry's job is to oversee all coaching education programs for track and field in the United States, she works with a coaching education advisory body, that oversees course development, and serves as subject matter experts. Most national sport organizations have a coaching education program similar to that of USA track and field. Terry explains their purpose, their philosophy, and the value to the sports coach. >> USA track and field's mission in providing a coaching certification program is two fold. One, as a governing body that is under the USOC and the International Sports Federation called the IAAF is that that's part of requirement of membership but also we have a mission to be the teaching agency for all coaches involved in the sport of track and field. And we see that as a valuable service and realizing that to educate 1 coach we have the opportunity to educate 1,000 athletes as they strive to reach their potential in our sport. While our coaching education program has been available to coaches for over 20 years, and obviously in that 20 years, there's been changes, revisions to the program. We term our certification program, our professional pathway. We consider our coaching education a true profession for track and field coaches, and we encourage all coaches to progress through our various levels. Our level one is an entry level course that exposes coaches to basic science principles as it has to do with performance and development of athlete. Skills and growth and our level two program is a much more sophisticated program that involves a serious dive into sports science including physiology, bio-mechanics, sport psychology. Training theory where a coach really gets into the in-depth methodology and techniques of teaching track and field in all event levels. And they also have opportunity then to specialize in an event area. And then ,our level three, what we term as sort of our PhD of track and field for coaches, is a graduate type program, where it involves research projects, it involves high end performance seminars. And we also partnered with the IAAF, to offer USA track and field coaches not only a certification at the level three accomplishment but also an IAAF diploma as an elite coach recognize by the international governing body. So we really like to think that it's a full pledge progression of education very similar to how a student has an opportunity to work through a higher education program. Well, as a coach when we talk about the value of coach education, a coach is very similar to a teacher. You take on huge responsibilities as a coach when you're working with an athlete regardless of the age. You could be a youth athlete, it could be a masters athlete but you're talking about affecting change within the body, affecting how the physical outcome of an activity is going to be completed based on how the body reacts to workloads. And how the body's affected at certain levels of development in terms of growth and maturation. And it's particularly important with our coaches, that we teach them how to integrate appropriate training levels and methodology into the appropriate ages and development of that human organism, so to speak. So while we feel it's very important that we offer from the youth coach all the way through the elite coach, what are the appropriate training methods that are age appropriate, that are growth appropriate. And that can lead an athlete through the full progression of their athletic life and we give that athlete the opportunity to reach their full potential. As teachers, we have that obligation and we also have a huge obligation as that athlete is going through their professional life as an athlete reaching that professional level is that they also remain safe. They are free of injuries, they are free of abuses of advancing too quickly in terms of their training loads. So coaching education really starts at the youth level. In terms of really understanding growth and development. And it leads all the way up to where a professional athlete is trying to now improve and be competitive in their sport, or their event by thousandths of a second, that can control their success. So it really starts from the time, a young child, inner sports. Until that person is perhaps running as a master's athlete, and wanting to enjoy leisure type activities in the sport of track and field. At an age that they are doing it just for the fun of it, but yet they want to stay healthy. They want to do it within reason of what their body is capable of doing. So we built up strong obligation to make sure our coaches are educated and well-prepared to work in all those different age areas or age groups. Coaching education is evolving as we speak. It's important that it's easily accessible to our community and who are students are. And we've gone and still maintain a face to face program where we offer a program that is accessible to the adult student. because in most cases, we are dealing with an adult student in coaching education because many young people come through an undergraduate college program and a variety of degrees. And then, at the point that they are ready to go into a profession, they decided to become a coach. And there's not huge opportunities in undergraduate university in college programs for individuals to really major in coaching. And so, as the national governing body overseeing the sport, we want to be able to make that certification that we think raises the bar for them in terms of their professional growth. In terms of the respect they get in being in the coaching profession by making those certifications and those specialty courses easy access, affordable. And so, over the years we are moving as many educational programs are more into an online platform where the adult student is doing self study. Is being able to interact in a classroom that has students that are sitting in their study or in their living room and talking to each other from all parts of the US, and working with a subject matter expert that can reach out to a large community. And we found that to be very intriguing and also very popular with the adult student today. We try to make sure those courses are in appropriate time. That fit in with the time schedule and work schedule of that adult coaching population. So currently, our coaching certifications are moving to a more blended, online, face-to-face program. And we are also looking at how we partner with other NGBs, other educational organizations that we can all share information. And expose our coaches to just the most cutting edge, and best practices in education when it comes to coaching.