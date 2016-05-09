Part 1 - Introduction to factors affecting potential

Now the question is how does a young child become an expert sport performer? Well in the early 1990s, K Anders Ericsson proposed a possible answer to this question. He theorized that exceptional performance is the result of adaptations due to years of intense practice that selectively activates dormant genes within an individual's DNA. When exploring how expert violinists in Berlin differed from those not recognized as experts, Ericsson found that expert had practiced for thousands and thousands of hours. And the magic number, according to Ericsson, was 10,000 hours or around ten years of intense practice. Those who were not considered to be experts had practiced for way, way less than 10,000 hours. And from this, Ericsson theorized that the genes to become an expert performer, in anything lies inside all of us. It's simply a matter of activating those genes through sufficient hours of intense training. Now studies of athletes have challenged Ericsson's 10,000 hours of intense practice idea. In Australia, 28% of their international athletes reached elite status within four years of specializing in their sport. The Australians also claim success In transferring talent from one sport to another. Athletes from various sports who had exceptionally high speed and power, and also had the ideal physique for Olympic skeleton racing, were put through an intensive training program specific to Olympic skeleton. After just 14 months of training, the transferred athletes were outperforming more experienced skeleton competitors. Now it's not exactly clear what this experiment with talent transferred to skeleton racing tells us. Perhaps skeleton racing skills are easily learned, making speed, power, and physical shape of the body the only assets required. As well, it's unclear how much training that the athletes had put into practicing their previous sport. Michael Jordan's attempt to transfer his basketball skills to baseball illustrates that talent in one sport does not readily transfer to another, at least in the short term. But the fact that the Australian athletes could learn a new sport in less than two years has raised some doubt about Ericsson's 10,000 hour rule. Nevertheless, despite the question mark about how many hours it takes to become an expert, very few would argue that years of practice in most sports is really important for any resemblance of expertise to emerge. However, I also bet you know someone who's practiced the skills of a sport for at least ten years, and spent thousands and thousands of dollars on lessons, yet their elite genes remain dormant. They don't improve very much at all. And this would suggest that other factors are involved in becoming an expert. And scientists and coaches generally agree that genetic factors contribute to athletic performance, and that considerable practice is also necessary. The notion that we all have the expert genes residing in us, waiting just to be woken up, as Ericsson suggests, is not currently supported. We all have the potential to become pretty good but not elite. Now, before we go any further, let's try to understand the nature of a gene. How does DNA, the Human Genome Project, and chromosomes relate to genes? And understanding these terms will provide you with insight into how the athlete's body is biologically molded to produce a specific type of athletic performance. DNA carries the genetic information in the body's cells. It's a ladder-like structure wound into a spiral. The DNA molecule is package into X-like thread structures called chromosomes. And humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes for a total of 46, and of those, one pair determines whether you're male or female. And the other 22 pairs determine the rest of the body's makeup. Chromosomes are a key part of the process that ensures the DNA is accurately copied and distributed to the vast majority of cells for cell division. A gene is a distinct portion of a cell's DNA and contains the coded instructions for making everything in the body that it needs, especially the proteins, and it makes these proteins. Proteins form the basis for biological functions such as digestion, making energy, and growing and together humans have about 25,000 genes. The human genome is a complete copy of an entire set of human gene instructions. The Human Genome Project, completed in 2003, identified all the human genes in DNA. It's not possible to change DNA, but it does appear possible to change what bits of the DNA are active or inactive. In this field of study, explaining how this happens is called epigenetics. Epigenetic adaptations help explain how training and environmental factors affect the biological functioning of the athlete's body by turning genes on or off. Epigenetics is really really complex, so we'll only discuss this very very superficially. In terms of how training and the environment interact to affect how genes guide the specific forms of structural growth and functioning of the athletes body. In this module, we'll to tackle the debate of genes versus training and examine how an athlete's genotype and phenotype potentially interact to affect an athlete's full performance. We will also examine how training stimulates the body to adapt and why unexpected adaptations can occur. So let's get started.