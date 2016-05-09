Part 1 - Introduction to growth and maturation

Every athlete has spent as much as ten years configuring a relevant, sport-specific, physical work capacity from endurance, speed, strength, coordination and flexibility. And the physical work capacity curve shown here Is a summary depiction of the shape this curve might look like through childhood, into adolescence, and then into the early adult phase. No research published in English has been done to derive this particular curve. The shape is based on what we know about how an athlete's strength, endurance and speed develops throughout the growth and maturation phases. The training goal is to take the athlete from the initial level of general limited physical work capacity at age six all the way up to their genetic ceiling. Now there have been some efforts to determine what the specific work capacity of a successful, elite performer looks like. And in the case of volleyball, it consists of 45% strength and power, 15% coordination, 15% action and reaction speed, 15% flexibility, and 10% endurance. The athlete's exploitation capability through which the development of the speed, strength, and endurance is expressed is also estimated here for demonstrative purposes. We know that the athlete's motor skill competency improves with age and maturation. Although, how the curve develops over time and how its shape compares with the sport-specific physical work capacity curve is not known. It makes some intuitive sense that an athlete's physical work capacity is a precursor to their skill, technique, and tactical development. However, this may not always be the case. For example, when assessing the accuracy of a tennis serve, there is a clear relationship between the athlete's performance and their coordination abilities. One explanation is that repetition of the motor skills enhance the ability of the nervous system to refine sequence, sequence rhythm, sequence order of the movement units comprising the serve. However, this could also be attributed to a maturing nervous system that permits better motor control and also permits better learning. Thereby making it somewhat of a chicken-and-egg problem, in that we not really sure what comes first. The only thing we know for sure is that coordination abilities have a strong genetic base. And good coordination abilities are highly associated to the quality of all sports movements. The other certainty is that the potential impact of training before full maturation is not at all clear. When comparing more successful soccer players, for example, with their less successful counterparts, on average, the successful soccer players, who have had a significant amount of training, have acquired better dribbling skills by the age of 14, develop the endurance capacity faster from the age 15 on, and have higher tactical skills at age 17. Now, is this the result of genetics, accelerated growth or maturation, or is it due to preferential treatment during training? No one knows for sure. The only real certainly is that each successful athlete follows a very distinct developmental curve. And for this reason, the notion of a common developmental pathway for developing optimal performance does not exist. The pathway to expertise level is distinctly different for each elite performer and the same will be true of your athletes and you'll always have to keep this in mind. The other thing to keep in mind is that childhood is a time of considerable anatomical and physiological change due to the process of growth and maturation. In this module, we focus on the growth patterns impacting the development of an athlete's sport-specific physical work capacity, and the formation of the appropriate sports skill, technique, and tactics. Specifically, we're going to examine the growth patterns of boys and girls. We're going to take a look at the key puberty markers. And we'll discuss why the late maturing child potentially has the most innate talent and could end being the world champion. We'll also examine nervous system maturation and we'll also take a look at other maturational factors related to the cardiovascular system, thermo regulation, and respiration.