Part 2 - Four implicit principles

Underlying the LTAD model are four implicit interacting coaching principles. There's the principle of enjoyment, striving for improvement, the principle of appropriate training, and the principle of doing no harm. So let's just quickly talk about each of these. The principle of enjoyment embraces Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi's concept of flow. And Csikszentmihalyi describes flow as the ultimate happiness that occurs when challenges are within the scope of the individual's ability. And it's important to understand the notion of flow to really ensure that your training does not cause your athletes to become over anxious on one end of the scale or totally bored on the other end of the scale. Now I'm going to build a chart to illustrate the delicate balance between the magnitude of the challenge and being in flow. So watch carefully. Okay, now the task that is too easy, the blue zone, or too hard, that is, it's in the red zone, will take the athlete out of flow. An easy task will eventually cause the athlete to become bored, and being bored is out of flow because the task is no longer enjoyable. If it is too hard, the level of anxiety about ever being able to competently perform the asks becomes too high, and there will be a tendency to just walk away from the challenge. The yellow portion of the chart represents the flow zone. When athletes are in the yellow zone, such as they might be here at point A, they're in flow. And if you ask them to keep practicing at a level they can easily manage after a time, they will move into B1 that's located in the early boredom zone. And if you keep training them in this zone, they will become increasingly bored. To avoid this, it will be necessary to increase the challenge slightly so the athlete moves back into flow at B2. That is, you have made the task sufficiently challenging for it to become interesting once again, and the athlete is in their happy place. If a skill is slightly too hard, as it might be at B3, it will take them a longer time to return to flow, and they will experience a higher level of anxiety than is necessary. Now you might be able to get away with making a challenge a bit too difficult. But you will slow the athlete's learning down and also slow their performance down. They won't be in their happy place, and you may see some short tempers as they express their frustrations. Now if the skill is way, way too hard for their current level of skill attainment or ability, such as it might be at B4, you run the risk of them dropping out or becoming inconsistent with their attendance. Being in flow means that the athlete feels in control yet sufficiently challenged yet not overwhelmed to the point of feeling incompetent. Keep in mind, though, that the point of anxiety and boredom will be very different for each athlete. So the important point is that in order to learn, the athlete must be in a slightly aroused state, yet remain in control and know that the reward of learning the skill is completely within reach. The idea is to train the athlete in small steps so that they remain in the zone of flow. Now the principle of striving for improvement involves enticing young athletes to train and practice at a sufficient level so they're able to experience the emotional rewards that comes with achieving a goal after hard work. The coaching task is to encourage all participants to aim to accomplish the upper limits of their genetic potential. Without flow, it is theoretically not possible to motivate practice and improvement, and therefore, progress towards the athlete's full genetic potential will be blunted. To keep the athlete in flow, a coach must constantly change the nature of the skill and the training challenge so that the child maintains an ongoing sense of meeting challenges and in this way connects emotionally with the sport. Now the principle of appropriate training goes hand in hand with a child's growth and maturation. There is very rapid growth in infancy, steady growth during childhood, rapid growth again during the early phases of puberty, and slower growth during the final stage of puberty. And as we've discussed, the nervous system, the hormonal and musculoskeletal systems develop at various rates during each of these phases. And this affects the child's physical and mental capacity to learn and train new skills. The LTAD model attempts to match the structural growth and maturation to the appropriate motor skill complexity intensity of physical training, and in this way keeps the child in a state of flow. Now the principle of doing no harm embraces the ideals of Hippocratic Oath of first, do no harm, and is in my opinion the most important coaching principle. The mental and physical health of the athlete supersedes everything else. The LTAD model remains controversial because it has been really difficult to conduct the type of research that reinforces or negates the concepts it embraces. And as you know, some of the notions underlying the LTAD model, such as the sensitivity periods and the windows of opportunity for training, certain motor performance abilities, are based on animal research. However, despite the limited research, it is a useful framework because it establishes a guide for formulating training and competition plans that are suitable for the athlete's stage of development. The LTAD model also draws attention to and reinforces the four implicit coaching principles of enjoyment, striving for improvement, appropriate training, and doing no harm to the athlete. The long-term component in the long-term athlete development model is also useful because it reminds us that training the body is a long-term process involving at least ten years.