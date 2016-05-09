Part 2 - Genotype vs. phenotype

Every sports has unique physical requirements. Gymnasts are very, very short and basketball players are very, very tall. Rugby players have a medium and muscular build. And while the physique of the 5,000 meter runners at the starting line of the 2012 Olympics shown here is reasonably similar in that they're all very lean, their physique is really different from that of the female sprinter, who has more muscle definition. To understand why physiques within a specific for sport are fairly similar and vastly different between sports, we must first discuss the meaning of genotype and phenotype. Genotype refers to the genetic blueprint for how an athlete's body is built and how it functions. A phenotype describes the athletes physical characteristics. It includes overall health, tendency towards certain diseases, behavioral characteristics and personality. The athlete's ability to gain muscle mass easily, their anxiety levels, their likes and dislikes of certain sports, and how easily they respond to training are all components of the athlete's phenotype. Some aspects of phenotype are a direct result of genotype and other aspects are due to the athlete's environment and their experiences within that environment. Factors such as diet, climate, illness and stress, all influence the athlete's phenotype. In other words, both genotype and environmental factors determines phenotype. The genetic blueprint defines the basis of how the body and the brain is built and works. However, environmental influences modify the genetic blueprint. Now the interaction between phenotype, genotype, and environment is similar to the way a desktop computer is built from hardware, an operating system and applications, or apps, as they're more commonly called. All athletes have the same hardware. They have a heart, lungs, muscles, bones and nerves, etc. However, operation of each of the body parts can vary slightly, depending on the inherited operating system that is the athlete's genotype. Genotype works in the background to determine the size of the body parts, their structure and how well they work. This is what contributes to the athlete's genetic ceiling that would have been frequently referring to. In the computer world, applications, or apps, allow you to personalize the computer for your specific needs. For example, if you want to draw, you install a drawing app. And if you want to write a document, you install a writing app. The human body also has apps that allows you to customize it to do certain things and these apps include diet, training, facilities and other environmental factors. The correct selection of the apps allows you to design the appropriate sport phenotype that permits optimal performance in a specific sport. Now the athlete's phenotype has a plastic nature to it, somewhat similar to Play-Doh. It is this plasticity that allows the athlete to alter their normal phenotype to match that needed for optimal performance in a specific sport. Now here you see an example of the outcome of molding an athlete's phenotype for a specific sport performance. The photo shows identical twin brothers who have had different types of sports training. One trained as a distance runner, and the other as a bodybuilder. Now this example clearly illustrates that an athlete's phenotype has some capacity for molding and this makes it possible to customize physical work capacity and the exploitation capabilities to a certain degree. From the perspective of sports, we are really interested in all of the factors that influence the sport phenotype, including the effects of training and the effects of the environmental factors such as health, diet and stress. The specific effect of training on phenotypic plasticity is called the genotype-training interaction effect. Training can influence the effectiveness of the energy systems, how well the muscle fiber types work, the enzyme capacity of the skeletal muscle and so on. While research is scant, genotype is believed to contribute roughly 50% to the athlete's performance potential. The environmental factors such as diet and health and emotional stress and other aspects related to the athlete's environment, such as adequate access to necessary training facilities appear to contribute roughly 30%. The specific effect of training, that is the genotype-training interaction effect appears to contribute about 15%. And the remaining 5% is just random variation in the data. Now, both the environmental influences and the genotype-training interactions are largely under the athlete's direct control. Their inherited gene, that is the operating system, is not under their control, it's a fixed variable and ultimately determines the upper ceiling to which the athlete's sport performance can reach.