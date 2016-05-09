Part 2 - How many kids play sports?

University of Florida
The Science of Training Young Athletes
University of Florida

PP

Apr 30, 2020

The course was explained comprehensively.. thank you so much for making this course, I have learned a lot. I can surely use this knowledge in my class as Physical Education teacher

NF

Apr 18, 2020

A great thanks to my course instructor Dr Brooks and to my peers,believe me its very rich and would inform many friends to benefits too. keep the spirit and never stop learning.

From the lesson

Week 1: Introduction to the young athlete

Course Introduction3:30
Part 1 - Introduction to high performance coaching3:33
Part 2 - How many kids play sports?6:30
Part 3 - Why do kids play sports?4:36
Part 4 - How we gain knowledge3:57
Part 5 - The performance components5:38
Part 6 - The competitive performance4:20
Part 7- Key points of high performance coaching2:39

