Part 3 - Genetic ceiling effect

The athlete's genotype largely dictates the size of the external and internal body structures, and this impacts the sport for which each is suited. Height is 80%, approximately, influenced by genetics. The athlete's aerobic capacity in the untrained state is about 50% and responds to training at approximately 50%, and there's 50% inherited. And the data on muscle anaerobic power is less clear, however, research indicates that muscle anaerobic power heritability ranges between 46 to 84%, so that's quite a wide range. At full maturity, the genetic influence on anthropometric dimensions such as height, arm or leg length, etc., has been fully expressed and nothing can be done to change the athlete's anthropometric characteristics such as their leg length or their arm length or their torso length. However, unlike anthropometric dimensions, the average untrained individual's internal structures are no where near their genetic capacity, even at full maturity. And this is because the body only maintains the internal structural size it requires for current level of chronic activity. There is considerable built in excess capacity held in reserve that, for most people, is never tapped due to their sedentary behavior. Designed correctly, training can trick the body into thinking it needs more physical capacity to meet its survival needs. And in this way, training induces internal structures, such as muscles to grow bigger or stronger, or increase the total number, as is the case of enzymes and hormones. And this is the genotype training interaction effect. The most important phenotypic plasticity response is to turn on genes to produce the relevant proteins needed to improve internal structures. In sports, we call this the genotype training interaction effect, or it's also known as the adaptation effect, and you'll also see it as the training response and is one of the ways that training improves an athlete's sport phenotype over time. And when training stops, the structures regress back to a level matching daily activity needs. Muscles get smaller. The heart pumps less blood at a lower rate. The enzymes reduce in number and so on. And this points to the significance of the phenotypic plasticity effect. It can go in both directions, depending on the amount of training that's been undertaken. In terms of genetic influence on anthropometric dimensions, some athletes are incredibly lucky. Here is the body dimension of the Olympic champion swimmer Michael Phelps. His body shape is really quite unusual. Usually, arm span is about the same as height. However, Phelps has an arm span 3 inches, or 7.62 centimeters, longer than his 6' 4", or 194 centimeter, height, and this provides perfect levers for producing upper body force in the water. His legs are very short for his height and his torso is very long. The long torso and short leg length allows Phelps to sit high in the water and therefore his body produces less drag. His hands and, size 14, extremely flexible feet are disproportionately large for his size. And this provides him with exceptional fins and paddles. He can hyperextend his knees and elbows, allowing him to generate more downward thrust into the water and therefore get a greater lift up and fore and a greater forward propulsion. In many sports, an athlete's structural design can indeed provide an advantage. Now, while the anthropometric design of the athlete's body is fixed, their internal structures can be souped up significantly, similar in a way an engine's performance can be improved by altering its size and its configuration. Training and growth induces the internal structures to get bigger and stronger, thereby building a bigger engine capable of producing more speed, more endurance, more coordination, more flexibility and more strength. Now the big unknown is how big can that engine become due to the hardwired genotype? Type. The other unknown is how close the athlete is to reaching their genetic engine size at any single point in time. It's a challenging task to optimize engine capacity, as well, without blowing the thing up that is sending the athlete into an over-trained state. And you can blow up an athlete's engine by stressing it beyond its ability to build the additional structures quickly enough to meet the demands of training.