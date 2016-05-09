Part 3 - Physical literacy

In 2001, Margaret Whitehead wrote a paper entitled, the Concept of Physical Literacy. Her first sentence in this paper was, the intention of this paper, is to open a debate on the concept of physical literacy, and indeed that she did. Her philosophical paper spiked considerable academic debate around the world. Up until 2001, the term physical literacy had been occasionally used but never given much thought in terms of its meaning to the complete experience of human life. And Whitehead viewed physical literacy from a pedagogical physical education perspective. It was not only about physical competence but also about being able to perceive intelligently and respond appropriately. Now over time, the definition of physical literacy became the motivation, confidence, physical competence, knowledge, and understanding, to value and take responsibility for engagement in physical activities for life. Now as a definition, this is really quite a mouthful, but it wasn't long before the implications of physical literacy were being discussed in terms of developing sport talent. And from the very beginning the long term athlete development model has the physical literacy as a foundational key component. Ten countries around the world have physical literacy built into their sport policies, and their sport development programs. More recently there has been a broader focus on the importance of physical literacy as a potential preventive measure against obesity. Children without good physical literacy tend to be more sedentary than children who have good physical literacy. There have been many many graphical adaptations of the long term athlete development model. And this depiction that I have here is just one example that I've been using. But here is the example used by Canadian Sport for Life. Many sport organizations are developing their own model, and they all begin with physical literacy as the foundation, consisting of the three phases that all occur before puberty. There's the Active start phase, between birth and 6 years, the FUNdamental stage, between 6- 9 years, and the Learn to Train stage, between 9- 12 years. So let's cut this top portion off the model so that we can just focus on physical literacy. The application of physical literacy and how it is operationalized from the perspective of sports has unfortunately not been well developed or researched. Physical literacy is simply defined in terms of the child learning the fundamental movement skills plus the fundamental sport skills in a manner that demonstrates confidence and competence in a wide variety of movements and environments. In essence, Margaret Whitehead's original definition. Despite over ten years of talk about the importance of physical literacy, many children are not getting the movement exposures that they need to become competent and confident in performing physical movement. And this is having an impact on the quality of the movement skills children are bringing with them when they join sports teams. And in response some sport organizations are now closely looking at the fundamentals and the learn to train phases, in terms of the physical literacy skills needed for their sport. So, the initial problem for sports organizations is that they need to address how to insure that children progress through the competition pathways so that they have the relevant base of physical literacy that permits them to easily learn the more complex sports skills. And then there is the problem of deciding what specifically contributes to moving with confidence and competence, so that we can train that characteristic. The very general wide variety of movement, experiences and different environments approach comes out of physical education pedagogy. And this general idea might be quite suitable before six years of age but after that, what specifically needs to be done to ensure the correct type of physical literacy? To addressed this there has been a shift to looking at moving with competence and confidence in terms of stability and balance, both of which are neurologically based. An interesting approach was taken by Larry Meadors when thinking about the physical literacy needs of baseball. Meadors views physical literacy in terms of stability and balance control as being the neurological foundation for the more advanced transportation and object control movements. The purpose of stability training is to teach the athlete how to maintain and control body movement. And the types of movements here include bending and stretching, and elevating and shaking, and spinning and pulling, and turning and pushing. And he also included the controlled 1-step forward and back and left to right that was important to baseball. The balance control involves teaching the athlete how to shift body parts that alter balance and teach the brain how to make the necessary muscle and nervous system adjustments. And moving while spinning, and stopping, and rolling, and twisting, and landing, and swinging, and falling and dodging, all fall into this balance control category. The proficiency of transportation movement such as climbing and galloping and leaping etc., require good stability and balance control. As does object control involving sending and receiving and traveling and striking objects. Adding complexity is the mechanical inefficiency of the prepubescent athlete. Mechanical efficiency of the athlete is not fully developed until after puberty when full growth and maturation has completed. And while the bulk of the neuromuscular development that underlies stability and balance is completed before 12 years, remember that the structural components of stability and balance such as the visual, the vestibule and the proprioceptive systems are not fully developed until 16 or 17 years of age. And this would have an impact on the prepubescent athlete's mechanical efficiency. In essence, the focus on physical literacy does not end at age 12 years, as the LTAD model suggests, but requires on going development throughout the athlete's career. Now, Canada basketball uses a similar approach to thinking about physical literacy needs for playing basketball. In two classes of basketball movement proficiencies are proposed. One class involve the general fundamental movements, such as pushing and pulling and lunging and squatting and bending and twisting, and these three transportation modes of walking and jogging and sprinting. These movements are combined to create basketball movement characteristics such as dodging and throwing and catching and jumping. The players must be able to perform these fundamental movements in three planes of the body. Frontal plane, that divides the body into front and back portions. The sagittal plane, that divides the body into right and left halves. The transverse plane, that divides the body into top and bottom portions. In the second class are the basketball specific movements such as the stance, the footwork, dribbling and passing and shooting that are also performed using the different planes of the body. Another dimension to the sport specific physical literacy training has recently been proposed by Paul Gamble, who wrote Training for Sports Speed and Agility. And this has to do with injury prevention. Gamble has suggested that collision avoidance, stumble recovery after a collision, safe falling and sliding, fall recovery, landing from a leap after a collision are also really necessary physical literacy training for all team sport athletes. So it appears from these examples that moving confidently and competently is sports specific, requiring sport organizations to have much, much more input into the physical literacy experiences of children between 6 to 12 years and beyond. Physical literacy training does not end at 12 years of age as the LTAD model suggests.