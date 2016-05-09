Part 6 - How mitochondria work

Okay, so now we're going to take a look at how the mitochondria work. And here's what we have discussed so far. First, glucose is broken down by way of glycolysis, and the energy harvested is used to reform ATP from ADP. The end product of glycolysis is pyruvate, that still contains an awful lot of energy. The mitochondria can extract the remaining energy, however, the clearance of pyruvate into the mitochondria depends on the speed with which the mitochondria can absorb and use it. If the athlete is working at a very high intensity, the mitochondria will be unable to absorb the pyruvate fast enough and it will build up in the cell. So to keep glycolysis working, pyruvate had converted into lactate and hydrogen ions. And in this way the athlete can produce quite a high level of power for around 60 seconds. The problem faced by the athlete when using glycolysis is at a high rate of speed, is the acid byproduct that it produces, as we've already discussed. Now when pyruvate moves into the mitochondria, it enters into a series of chemical reactions collectively referred to as the tricarboxylic acid cycle. And this is also known as the Krebs cycle, where the remaining energy in the form of electrons it contains is harvested. Fats also enter the same tricarboxylic acid cycle, where electrons are also harvested. The waste product of this series of chemical reaction is carbon dioxide and this is moved to the lungs and eliminated from the body. We will now examine how the harvested electrons are used to create ATP. The inner membrane of the mitochondria holds several structures collectively referred to as the electron transport chain. So let's zoom in on this electron transport chain and take a closer look at its structure. So here we have the lipid bilayer and at the top I've got a graphic of the mitochondria. So we've got the lipid bilayer of the inner membrane. And then there's the lipid bilayer of the outer membrane, and then there's four structures here that the pumps, and they're actually inserted into the inner membrane itself. They use energy from the electrons to move hydrogen ions from the matrix up into the intermembrane space. And you can think of the intermembrane space as a dam where hydrogen ions, that are also called protons, are stored. The electrons move through each pump, providing the energy needed to transport the protons from the matrix up into the intermembrane space. Oxygen is waiting at the final pump to kind of suck up the energy depleted electrons and combine them with two hydrogen ions to form water, and that's all that oxygen does. You can think of oxygen as a type of a magnet that helped the electrons flow quickly from pump to pump, giving up energy along the way to power the pump. At every pump, protons are moved from the matrix up into the intermembrane dam. And by the time the electrons reach the last pump, there's hardly any energy remaining. Now we're going to move to the final structure called ATP synthase, and this is my favorite. This fascinating structure operates a bit like a spillway on a hydro-electric dam. The hydrogen ions or protons stored up in the intermembrane space flow back down through ATP synthase, turning a generator at the bottom. And this generator slams a phosphate onto ADP, reforming ATP. So let's take a look at a video animation of ATP synthase in action, I'm sure you'll be fascinated. Here is the mitochondrian and the electron transport chain, and the green structure is ATP synthase. The photons flowing from the intermembrane space come down through ATP synthase, and they provide the energy to turn the rotor. When three photons are deposited, there is sufficient energy to bond a phosphate onto ADP to form ATP, and off it goes, ready for use. Now when you design a training program to strengthen the athlete's aerobic energy capacity, you're developing the ability of the electron transport chain to pump protons up into the intermembrane space, in conjunction with the athlete's ability of the heart, of the athlete's heart, to deliver more and more oxygen to the cell's mitochondria, to collect the energy-depleted electrons. So let's revisit this graphic and summarize the fuel used by the three energy systems. The CP energy system uses creatine phosphate for fuel. Glycolysis uses glucose for fuel, either directly from the blood or by breaking down the glycogen stores. The aerobic energy system is able to use a variety of fuel sources, including pyruvate, fat and protein. And harvesting the electrons from fat requires large amounts of oxygen. So for moderate to intense physical activity, pyruvate is the preferred source of energy to resynthesize ATP. In extreme events such as famine, protein can be broken down for energy needed to power ATP resynthesis. However, in the healthy athlete, protein is an insignificant source of fuel, because there are adequate supplies of fat. Anorexic women however are low in fat and also in glycogen stores, and they put their life in jeopardy, because they will break down proteins from body structures. And this can weaken the organ systems, especially the heart. Here's a very important point. When the ATP stores are used, this stimulates all three energy systems into action. They work together to provide ATP cell the activity that it needs, especially muscle activity. They simply get up to full speed at slightly different rates and they provide the athlete with different levels of power.