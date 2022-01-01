- Lead Management
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
- Sales Process Engineering
- Inbound Sales
- Sales Enablement
- Content Creation
- Customer Success
- Sales
- Outreach Sequence
- Social Selling
- Customer Experience
- Inside Sales
HubSpot Sales Representative Professional Certificate
Launch your career in inbound sales. Go from beginner to job ready in about 5 months and earn a Professional Certificate from HubSpot. No experience needed to get started.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop a marketing-driven sales enablement strategy
Generate and manage leads with the HubSpot CRM and Sales Hub tools
Organize, visualize, and report on sales data with HubSpot’s CRM
How to manage for sales enablement through alignment of the sales and marketing teams
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Each course will include a project and tasks where you must apply your skills in a practical way. These tasks are directly transferable to skills you will need to use on the job, such as writing an email to a customer, developing your own buyer persona, building data reports on HubSpot dashboards, and mapping out your sales process.
No prior experience required to get started.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Sales Enablement
This course lays out the skills and knowledge necessary to develop a marketing-driven sales enablement strategy, for beginners or those looking to hone their skills. You’ll learn the basics of sales enablement, and how to align your marketing and sales team under the same strategy and goals. You’ll learn ways to make the connection with your buyers and use content as an effective sales tool. The course will teach you about automation tools to use in your sales enablement strategy and about how to enable continued customer success after a sale.
Inbound Sales
In this course, you will learn how to create a successful inbound sales strategy by connecting with and earning the attention of your most promising leads. After learning the basics of inbound sales and the buyer’s journey, you will learn how to develop your buyer persona as well as find and prioritize active buyers. You’ll discover how to reach out to these leads by creating and using an outreach sequence. Next, you will use qualification frameworks to profile and identify the details of your prospects, including their CGP, TCI, and BA. The course will culminate in you applying your new knowledge to design a personalized sales presentation and a multi-step project for developing an inbound sales strategy.
Lead Management with HubSpot
In this course, you will learn how to create and implement an effective lead management strategy for your business using HubSpot’s tools. After learning the importance of lead management within the context of the buyer’s journey, you will learn best practices for auditing and mapping out your process as well as for using a sales and marketing SLA. You’ll learn how to organize your leads by both segmenting them and qualifying them within a lead qualification framework. Nurturing relationships with your leads will be a key part of these practices, as well. Next, you’ll learn how to assign values to leads in order to prioritize outreach along with how to quickly assign each lead to the right representative on your team. You’ll learn to use metrics to track your lead management results and report them using HubSpot’s dashboard. Finally, the course will culminate in the application of your skills to build a lead management flow in HubSpot.
Sales Reporting with HubSpot
In this course, you will use your business data and identify key metrics in order to report on sales with HubSpot’s dashboards. First, you will learn how to operate a data-driven business and how to audit, clean, and organize your data within HubSpot’s CRM. You will then learn to identify the key metrics used to analyze your data on sales and customer service success, within the stages of the Inbound Methodology. This will cover types of testing, using the Sales Hub tools, and reporting in each stage of the methodology. Next, you will walk through the steps to create a visually compelling custom report in HubSpot’s dashboards, including learning the best practices for data visualization. Finally, the course will culminate in a project that asks you to apply your skills in reporting data on the dashboard.
Offered by
HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Who is this program for?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What is customer relationship management?
Do I have to take the HubSpot certification exams?
Are the HubSpot exams free?
Is it required to complete the course to take the certification?
Are there any other certificates besides the HubSpot exam certifications in the first two courses?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.