Learner Reviews & Feedback for Learn Javascript - 21 Essential Array Methods by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
15 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to transform and search in arrays, how to use the map, filter and reduce methods and much more! This course is for beginners. A basic understanding of JavaScript (variables) or another programming language is required....
By Vanessa T

Sep 20, 2021

Instructors spoken English difficult to understand, Instructions not clear. Mistakes including prime numbers that are even numbers etc

By Shalini s

Oct 29, 2020

Need to unenroll

