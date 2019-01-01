3D, perspective text effect on Photoshop
Create a perspective text effect
Create a 3D text effect
Create a logo and a landing page
Create a perspective text effect
Create a 3D text effect
Create a logo and a landing page
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a 3D, perspective text effect using Adobe Photoshop. Throughout the project, you will be able to use Adobe Photoshop with its different tools. You will be able to create a 3D and perspective text effect that you will use to create an architecture firm logo along with the landing page of their website. You will be exposed to the Vanishing Point Filter as well as the 3D workspace on Photoshop. This guided project is for intermediate graphic designers and intermediate digital designers who are interested in learning how to create a 3D and perspective text effect in Adobe Photoshop. Using the tools in Adobe Photoshop, an architecture firm logo along with the landing page of their website. By creating this, you will contribute to completing the branding of the architecture firm knowing that a logo is always one of the most important pillars of a successful branding and this project will help you achieve that. Adobe Photoshop is a software that is extensively used for raster image editing, graphic design and digital art. It makes use of layering to allow for depth and flexibility in the design and editing process, as well as provide powerful tools that, when combined, are capable of just about anything. It will be, undoubtedly, a great asset throughout your future career as a designer.
Logo
Web Design
Branding
Typography
Adobe Photoshop
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Using the Vanishing Point Filter
Creating the logo text for an architecture firm
Completing the logo for the architecture firm
Optional > Perspective rectangle: Practice Activity
Completing the logo for the architecture firm
designing the landing page of the website
Optional > Image branding: Cumulative Challenge
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.