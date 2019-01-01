Learner Reviews & Feedback for 3D, perspective text effect on Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a 3D, perspective text effect using Adobe Photoshop.
Throughout the project, you will be able to use Adobe Photoshop with its different tools. You will be able to create a 3D and perspective text effect that you will use to create an architecture firm logo along with the landing page of their website.
You will be exposed to the Vanishing Point Filter as well as the 3D workspace on Photoshop.
This guided project is for intermediate graphic designers and intermediate digital designers who are interested in learning how to create a 3D and perspective text effect in Adobe Photoshop. Using the tools in Adobe Photoshop, an architecture firm logo along with the landing page of their website. By creating this, you will contribute to completing the branding of the architecture firm knowing that a logo is always one of the most important pillars of a successful branding and this project will help you achieve that.
Adobe Photoshop is a software that is extensively used for raster image editing, graphic design and digital art. It makes use of layering to allow for depth and flexibility in the design and editing process, as well as provide powerful tools that, when combined, are capable of just about anything.
It will be, undoubtedly, a great asset throughout your future career as a designer....