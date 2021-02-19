5 Metodos para Optimizar su Perfil de LinkedIn
Revisar y seleccionar una fotografía del perfil de LinkedIn. Identificar individuos en las redes de LinkedIn que podrán apoyar sus testimonios.
Revisar y seleccionar una fotografía del perfil de LinkedIn. Identificar individuos en las redes de LinkedIn que podrán apoyar sus testimonios.
Al completar este proyecto, abras completado y optimizado un perfil de LinkedIn para búsquedas y contenido. Revisará la importancia del método para seleccionar una fotografía de su perfil de LinkedIn. Identificar individuos en las redes de LinkedIn que podrán proveer apoyo con sus testimonios. Al mejorar el perfil de LinkedIn se mejorará la probabilidad de encontrar la carrera profesional ideal. Nota: Este curso es de mayor utilidad para estudiantes que residen en la región de América del Norte. Actualmente, estamos trabajando para proporcionar la misma experiencia en otras regiones.
motivación
communicacion
adaptabilidad
Organización
iniciativa
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Revisar cada sección del perfil de activo de LinkedIn
Completar cada sección de la cuenta activa de LinkedIn
Escoger, editar y ajustar el tamaño de la fotografía para cumplir con los requisitos del perfil de LinkedIn
Identificar individuos en las redes de LinkedIn que podrán proveer apoyo
Crear una plantilla para la solicitud de testimonios para mandar a los contactos de LinkedIn
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.