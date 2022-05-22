By Edward S•
May 21, 2022
The project was easy to follow. Indeed, it may have been too easy, as there was a great deal of code already coded in Android Studio, and there was already a Google Cloud API key in the correct 39-character format in the Android Manifest file where I expected to see YOUR_API_KEY.
The instructor spoke clearly throughout, and unlike too many other Guided Projects, the instructor used the IntelliJ Light theme instead of Darkula in Android Studio. The Darkula theme makes it very difficult to view sample code inside the Rhyme environment, so I'm very appreciative that this instructor chose the IntelliJ Light theme for this course.
By Darshil M•
Mar 2, 2022
it is only for beginners