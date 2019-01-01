Access NFC in an Android Studio Project
How to build an Android App that has the ability to use the NFC capability on a device
How to check if a device has NFC capability
How to construct an NDEF message and record
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to update your Android app code to allow NFC communication to be used, indicate to a device that NFC is a required feature in your app, check that a device has NFC capability, and then use that capability. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities Projects in Series 3: 1. Access CSV in an Android Studio Project 2. Access SQLite in an Android Studio Project. 3. Access WebView in an Android Studio Project. 4. Access NFC in an Android Studio Project 5. Access Maps in an Android Studio Project.
Android Studio
NFC
Android Development
Mobile Application Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the project and the Rhyme Platform
NFC overview, create and update NFC Filter File
Update Android Manifest
Update java to check for NfcAdapter
Update java to handle Nfc Intent
Brief overview of createNdefMessage and createRecords
Test app on Appetize.io
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
