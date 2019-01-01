Accessing your AWS EC2 servers
Learn various methods to access AWS EC2 instances
Create IAM roles for SSM managed instances
Learn how to collect session logs of EC2 servers using CloudWatch and S3 buckets
Welcome to "Accessing your AWS EC2 servers". In this guided project you will learn various methods to access your AWS EC2 servers. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of accessing your EC2 servers using pem file, EC2 Instance Connect, SSM etc. This comes very handy while working on your real-life project on AWS Cloud. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course! Happy learning !!!!!
aws
Linux
Cloud
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Access EC2 server using pem file
Access EC2 server using EC2 Instance Connect
Access Linux EC2 servers using Session Manager
Access Windows EC2 servers using Session Manager
Configure and setup EC2 Session logs in CloudWatch
Configure and set up EC2 Session logs in S3 Bucket
