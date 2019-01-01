Learner Reviews & Feedback for Accessing your AWS EC2 servers by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to "Accessing your AWS EC2 servers".
In this guided project you will learn various methods to access your AWS EC2 servers. The task-based approach that we follow in our guided project will get you a better understanding of accessing your EC2 servers using pem file, EC2 Instance Connect, SSM etc. This comes very handy while working on your real-life project on AWS Cloud.
Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course!
Happy learning !!!!!...