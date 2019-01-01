Learner Reviews & Feedback for Add Gore to Your Game in Unity by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn different techniques for creating gore visual effects for your Unity game. You'll learn how to import and configure premade assets, create animations and write C# code to implement the visual effects in your game.
The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts:
-UI Images
-Particle Effects
-Projectors
-Prefabs
This course makes use of the western-themed Unity project created in Create an FPS Weapon Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....