Learner Reviews & Feedback for Add special effects to text with Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to add special effects to text with Adobe Photoshop. Learning these skills in Photoshop will add different effects to text when designing. You will learn how to add and fill an image in a text. You will learn different special effects that can be added to the text.
Some of the effects you will do are adding strokes to the text, warping the text, and adding a gradient overlay. These special effects that will be added to the text will give the text an enhanced and different look to the design.
When designing in Photoshop and working with text, having the skills to add special effects will enhance and benefit the design....