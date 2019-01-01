Adding Special Effects in Adobe Photoshop
Create drop shadows and other special effects with Photoshop.
Understand blend modes.
Create drop shadows and other special effects with Photoshop.
Understand blend modes.
Adobe Photoshop can be used to create wondrous works of art. Its tools allow a skilled artist to blend the boundaries of reality and art with the strokes of a brush, or lines of a pencil. In this lesson, you will learn to augment the use of these basic tools through the implementation of special effects. From drop shadows, to outer glows, a whole universe of artistic variation is about to become unlocked; and it’s waiting just for you.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creating Drop Shadows of the Moon
Illuminating Space with the Outer Glow Effect
Exploring Blending Modes
Beveling and Embossing Asteroids
Overlaying the Stars
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.