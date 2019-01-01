Learner Reviews & Feedback for Adding Special Effects in Adobe Photoshop by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Adobe Photoshop can be used to create wondrous works of art. Its tools allow a skilled artist to blend the boundaries of reality and art with the strokes of a brush, or lines of a pencil. In this lesson, you will learn to augment the use of these basic tools through the implementation of special effects. From drop shadows, to outer glows, a whole universe of artistic variation is about to become unlocked; and it’s waiting just for you....