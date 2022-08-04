Adobe Illustrator for beginners: Creating Shapes
Create a shape using Adobe design tools.
Use the color palette to add color to a shape.
Demonstrate the ability to select and align shapes in Adobe Illustrator.
This guided project: Adobe Illustrator for beginners: Creating Shapes is perfect for those interested in graphic design that want to start learning using a professional software as Adobe Illustrator is. In this one hour project you will learn how to create shapes, align them and use the color tool to change the colors of your shape. You will also be creating a logo using the shapes you will learn how to create in this project and this will help you to kickstart your journey with graphic design. This is a very unique project because you don't need to know everything about Adobe Illustrator, you will have the opportunity to be guided by the instructor in every step of the project. All you need in order to complete this project is a Adobe Account or free trial, basic computer knowledge and desire to learn how to create shapes in Adobe Illustrator.
Adobe Illustrator
Logo Creation
Graphic Design
Computer Program
Adobe
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn about Adobe Illustrator and get familiar with the software.
Create a shape using adobe design tools.
Use the color palette to add color to a shape.
Create a shape and change the color of it.
Demonstrate the ability to select and align shapes in adobe illustrator.
Add final details and use the text tool to finalize the logo.
Cumulative Challenge: In this task you will create a new logo using shapes.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
