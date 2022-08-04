Learner Reviews & Feedback for Adobe Illustrator for beginners: Creating Shapes by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project: Adobe Illustrator for beginners: Creating Shapes is perfect for those interested in graphic design that want to start learning using a professional software as Adobe Illustrator is. In this one hour project you will learn how to create shapes, align them and use the color tool to change the colors of your shape. You will also be creating a logo using the shapes you will learn how to create in this project and this will help you to kickstart your journey with graphic design. This is a very unique project because you don't need to know everything about Adobe Illustrator, you will have the opportunity to be guided by the instructor in every step of the project. All you need in order to complete this project is a Adobe Account or free trial, basic computer knowledge and desire to learn how to create shapes in Adobe Illustrator....