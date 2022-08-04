Chevron Left
In this guided project, learners will work through steps in Adobe Illustrator to transform and edit appropriate artwork objects and layers for a design document. To make this feel like a real-world experience, learners will be taking on the role of a lead designer and editing a menu design for a client that owns a restaurant. This project is for those interested in learning more about using Adobe Illustrator to create and edit projects. Adobe Illustrator is used to create logos, promotional or branded content, icons, website graphics, digital artwork, and more. If you need to create a graphic design project for marketing, advertising, or branding this is a tool that you want to have familiarity with....
