Learner Reviews & Feedback for Adobe InDesign for Beginners: Get Started with Layout & Text by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project: Adobe InDesign for Beginners: Get Started with Layout & Text is for people who want to work or are already working in the field of graphic design or for those who have an interest in creating pages for books, magazines, blogs, and all kinds of digital and print media.
During this project, you will be able to work with text formatting in different applications and demonstrate how to use the layouts provided by the system to develop different designs. You will be able to create new documents and apply effects to them. You will create a complete document by applying formatted texts and layouts in Adobe InDesign.
In this project, we will imagine you are working for a marketing company as a graphic designer, and you need to create a menu for a new restaurant in the city. In this restaurant, they serve different dishes, and you must design the menu based on layout and text.
The tools you'll learn will give you the confidence to develop any menu-like project. This project will help you start from scratch using the Adobe InDesign platform. To succeed in this project, you will need to have basic knowledge of using computers and editing programs, and in addition, you must have an Adobe account to be able to complete all the tasks that will be developed....