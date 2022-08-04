Learner Reviews & Feedback for Adobe InDesign for Beginners: Work with Color and Effects by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project: Adobe InDesign for Beginners: Work with Color and Effects is for people interested in graphic design for book pages, magazines, blogs, and all kinds of digital and print media. In this project-based course, you will demonstrate the ability to create a document and apply colors and effects to the design in Adobe InDesign. To accomplish this, we will work through various tasks where you will learn to use the software, apply colors to text and shapes, apply effects to colors, and create a page for a magazine. This project is unique because it will help you start from scratch using the Adobe InDesign platform. To be successful in this project, you will need to have basic knowledge of using computers and editing programs, and additionally, you must have an Adobe account to be able to use the software....