Adobe Photoshop for Beginners: Effects and Techniques
Apply smart filters to an image.
Incorporate color effects to an image.
Upscale an image for high-resolution printing.
Apply smart filters to an image.
Incorporate color effects to an image.
Upscale an image for high-resolution printing.
This guided project is for people interested in image editing, photography, and graphic design. In this project-based course, you will learn how to make an image, make a smart object to apply smart filters to an image, incorporate color effects to an image, and upscale an image for high-resolution printing. To achieve this, we will work through navigating the Adobe Photoshop software, learn how to make an image a smart object to be able to apply smart filters, incorporate color effects, and learn how to prepare and upscale an image for high-resolution printing. This project is unique because it will help you start from zero with the Adobe Photoshop software and familiarize yourself with editing images in Adobe Photoshop. In order to be successful in this project, you will need basic computer skills and an account with Adobe to utilize their software for the tasks.
Photography
Photo Enhancement
Color Grading
Adobe Photoshop
Editing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Learn to make an image a smart object to apply smart filters.
Incorporate color effects to an image.
Apply different color effects to an image.
Upscale images for high-resolution printing.
Prepare images for export to send to print.
Apply smart filters, color effects, and up-scale an image for high-resolution printing.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.