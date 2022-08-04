Learner Reviews & Feedback for Adobe Photoshop for Beginners: Effects and Techniques by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project is for people interested in image editing, photography, and graphic design. In this project-based course, you will learn how to make an image, make a smart object to apply smart filters to an image, incorporate color effects to an image, and upscale an image for high-resolution printing.
To achieve this, we will work through navigating the Adobe Photoshop software, learn how to make an image a smart object to be able to apply smart filters, incorporate color effects, and learn how to prepare and upscale an image for high-resolution printing.
This project is unique because it will help you start from zero with the Adobe Photoshop software and familiarize yourself with editing images in Adobe Photoshop. In order to be successful in this project, you will need basic computer skills and an account with Adobe to utilize their software for the tasks....