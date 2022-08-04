Adobe Photoshop For Beginners: Enhance Your Image
Demonstrate the ability to brighten an image.
Remove an object from an image.
Adjust an image perspective for a design.
This guided project Adobe Photoshop for Beginners: Enhance Your Image is for people interested in image editing, photography, and graphic design. In this project-based course, you will learn about Adobe Photoshop software, how to brighten up your image, how to remove an object, how to adjust an image's perspective for design, and how to crop an image. Imagine that a client has hired you to edit an image. The client wants to brighten and clean up the image by removing unwanted objects within the image and cropping the image to fit a canvas. This project is unique because it will help you start from zero with the Adobe Photoshop software and familiarize yourself to be able to edit images within Photoshop. In order to be successful in this project, you will need basic computer skills, and an account with Adobe to be able to utilize their software for the tasks.
Photography
Photo Enhancement
Color Grading
Adobe Photoshop
Editing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore Adobe Photoshop and get familiar with the software.
Brighten up your image to enhance the colors in an image.
Remove unwanted objects from an image.
Practice how to remove an object.
Demonstrate the ability to crop an image.
Transform an image's perspective for design.
Apply a brightness/contrast adjustment layer, use the Content Aware Fill method to remove unwanted objects, crop the image, and use the transform tool.
