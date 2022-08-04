Learner Reviews & Feedback for Adobe Photoshop For Beginners: Enhance Your Image by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This guided project Adobe Photoshop for Beginners: Enhance Your Image is for people interested in image editing, photography, and graphic design. In this project-based course, you will learn about Adobe Photoshop software, how to brighten up your image, how to remove an object, how to adjust an image's perspective for design, and how to crop an image.
Imagine that a client has hired you to edit an image. The client wants to brighten and clean up the image by removing unwanted objects within the image and cropping the image to fit a canvas.
This project is unique because it will help you start from zero with the Adobe Photoshop software and familiarize yourself to be able to edit images within Photoshop.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need basic computer skills, and an account with Adobe to be able to utilize their software for the tasks....