Introduction to Advance Features in Rasa Chatbot Framework 2
Training and Developing your bot using Rasa X.
Creating and Validating Forms.
Handling Small Talk and Adding Fallback Action.
Training and Developing your bot using Rasa X.
Creating and Validating Forms.
Handling Small Talk and Adding Fallback Action.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to add advanced features to your Rasa Chatbot. We will look at what's Rasa X, a tool for developing your chatbot. We will look at how we can use Rasa X to interactively train your chatbot and share it with others. We will then look at how to create Forms to collect information for a certain task from the users. We will look at how to validate inputs received by the Form and look at dynamic and conditional slot mapping. We will then move on to look at what are retrieval intents and how they can be used to handle small talk. Finally we will cover how to add Fallback Actions to handle failures in case the is not confident about the users message. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Rasa X
Natural Language Processing
Chatbot
rasa
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Rasa X
Creating Forms & Conditional Slot Mapping
Validating Forms Input & Deactivating Form / Adding Submit
Adding stories using Rasa X
Creating Retrieval Intents to Handle Small Talk
Adding Fallback Actions
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.