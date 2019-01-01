Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Advance Features in Rasa Chatbot Framework 2 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to add advanced features to your Rasa Chatbot. We will look at what's Rasa X, a tool for developing your chatbot. We will look at how we can use Rasa X to interactively train your chatbot and share it with others. We will then look at how to create Forms to collect information for a certain task from the users.
We will look at how to validate inputs received by the Form and look at dynamic and conditional slot mapping. We will then move on to look at what are retrieval intents and how they can be used to handle small talk. Finally we will cover how to add Fallback Actions to handle failures in case the is not confident about the users message.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....