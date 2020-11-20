خدمات غوغل المتقدمة
11 ratings
تعلّم الدخول إلى خدمات غوغل الأساسية وقوالبها.
تعرّف على خدمتين من غوغل: مواقع غوغل (إنشاء موقع) ، ونماذج غوغل (إنشاء دراسة إحصائية).
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء موقع (مواقع غوغل) وإنشاء دراسة إحصائية (نماذج غوغل).
تعلّم في هذه الدورة التدريبية كيفية إنشاء موقع الكتروني أولا ودراسة إحصائية ثانيا ، من خلال خدمات غوغل مجانا. هذه الدورة هي الثانية من دورات التعرّف على خدمات غوغل المجانية ، سنتعرف فيها على خدمتين هما: مواقع غوغل (إنشاء موقع) ، ونماذج غوغل (إنشاء دراسة إحصائية) . يبني العديد من الناس مواقعهم على خدمة المواقع للاستفادة منها في مجال عملهم التسويقي أو إطلاق مشاريعهم وغيرها من الخيارات المتاحة ، بالإضافة إلى تصميم دراسات إحصائية على خدمة النماذج ونشرها للحصول على بيانات في شتى المجالات. خلال هذه الدورة عزيزي المتعلم ستنشئ موقعك الخاص وستصمم دراستك أيضا!
Data Analysis
Web Design
Editing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعرف على الخدمات والدخول إليها
الخدمة الأولى : دراسة إحصائية في نماذج غوغل 1
الخدمة الأولى : دراسة إحصائية في نماذج غوغل 2
الخدمة الثانية : موقع الكتروني في مواقع غوغل 1
الخدمة الثانية : موقع الكتروني في مواقع غوغل 2
