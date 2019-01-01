Aggregate Data with LibreOffice Base Queries
Describe five example of aggregated data.
Use the LibreOffice Base Query Design View to aggregate data.
Incorporate functions into SQL queries to aggregate data.
By the end of this project, you will have written LibreOffice Base queries to retrieve and aggregate data from a Sales database. Using both the Query Design tool and the SQL View you will group and summarize data using functions such as: Sum, Average, Count, Min and Max. Aggregating (grouping and summarizing) data can significantly increase its value when provided to users for use in analysis. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Group and Summarize Data
SQL Functions
LibreOffice Base Query
SQL
Data Aggregation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the Group and Count functions in the LibreOffice Base Query Design View to count the number of products on each of the orders in a Sales database.
Group by customer and product name and use the SUM function in LibreOffice Base Query Design to display the total number of each product ordered by each customer.
Use LibreOffice Query Design View to calculate the sales amount for the products on each order and group by product to determine the average sales amount of each product ordered.
Use the LibreOffice Base SQL View to write a query that includes the Group by clause and the Sum function to summarize the total sales for each customer.
Write SQL code in LibreOffice base that incorporates the Group, Count, Min, Max, and Average functions, along with the Having clause to filter a summarized value.
