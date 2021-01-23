الحصول على المزيد من المتابعين عبر إنشاء تغريدة على تويتر
استخدم علامات التصنيف وقم بالإشارة إلى الأشخاص في تغريدة
تعلم كيفية إنشاء تغريدة بشكل احترافي
تعلم كيفية بناء استراتيجيّة زيادة المتابعين
استخدم علامات التصنيف وقم بالإشارة إلى الأشخاص في تغريدة
تعلم كيفية إنشاء تغريدة بشكل احترافي
تعلم كيفية بناء استراتيجيّة زيادة المتابعين
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية الحصول على المزيد من المتابعين عن طريق إنشاء تغريدة على تويتر. ستتمكن من بناء التغريدة وفقًا لعدة طرق يمكن وضعها في استراتيجيّتك وهي نساعد على تحقيق هدف زيادة المتابعين و زيادة التفاعل على تويتر. وستتمكن بعد إنشاء الحساب من وضع الخطوات الأساسيّة لضمان الوصول إلى الهدف المرجو من هذه الدورة. في نهاية هذه الدورة التدريبية، ستكون قادراً على استخدام استراتيجية لزيادة عدد المتابعين بواسطة إنشاء تغريدات على تويتر.
Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
tweet
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
أهميّة التفاعل على منصّة تويتر
الحصول على المزيد من المتابعين 1
الحصول على المزيد من المتابعين 2
إنشاء حساب على تويتر
إنشاء وبناء التغريدة
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.