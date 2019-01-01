Chevron Left
About the Course

During this project, you’ll use the Align and Distribute panel in Adobe Illustrator to create a poster of solar eclipse phases. You’ll use align and distribute commands to get precise control over the position of each object, relative to the artboard and relative to other vector objects. By the end of this project, you’ll be comfortable aligning vector objects and text to create clear, informative, and interesting compositions....
