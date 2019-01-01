How to align artwork in Adobe Illustrator
In this project you will learn to create the shape, and then we will align them all at the same time.
In this project you will create several forms, you will see how each of them are at a different point on the page. Our job will be to create the shape, give it the color, we can combine some if you want, and then we will align them all at the same time. Sounds fun? This alignment tool is very useful when we want each of our shapes to be centered, well marginalized, and even. We do not have to do this manual management one by one or only visually. With this tool we are allowed to do the alignments very easily and not one by one. Is not a manual process, here you can see the easy process of aligning an artwork. The alignment tool has several ways to be accessed, here you will learn the long and short steps to see how to find the alignment tool. For this project we will be creating four frames, they can be of the same or different size. Adobe Illustrator is a program that will allow you to create figures, logos, and images for all kinds of occasions, whether professional or educational. Today we will also see options of measures, colors, that will help you to strengthen your knowledge in this application. For this project, you will need a basic understanding of the application, as well as a basic understanding of how to create figures and add color to those figures.
Adobe Creative Cloud
Adobe Illustrator
Knowledge of Layers in Adobe Illustrator
Creation of Art in Adobe Illustrator
Alignment of Artwork in Adobe Illustrator
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create some objects and apply colors to those objects
Align or distribute relative to the bounding box of all selected objects
Align or distribute relative to one anchor point
Align or distribute relative to a key object
Align or distribute relative to an artboard and distribute
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
