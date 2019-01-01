Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to align artwork in Adobe Illustrator by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will create several forms, you will see how each of them are at a different point on the page. Our job will be to create the shape, give it the color, we can combine some if you want, and then we will align them all at the same time. Sounds fun? This alignment tool is very useful when we want each of our shapes to be centered, well marginalized, and even. We do not have to do this manual management one by one or only visually. With this tool we are allowed to do the alignments very easily and not one by one. Is not a manual process, here you can see the easy process of aligning an artwork. The alignment tool has several ways to be accessed, here you will learn the long and short steps to see how to find the alignment tool. For this project we will be creating four frames, they can be of the same or different size.
Adobe Illustrator is a program that will allow you to create figures, logos, and images for all kinds of occasions, whether professional or educational. Today we will also see options of measures, colors, that will help you to strengthen your knowledge in this application. For this project, you will need a basic understanding of the application, as well as a basic understanding of how to create figures and add color to those figures....