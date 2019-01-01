Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a Java Stream object based on a CSV data file, and engineer its data using Stream and Collector methods. You will explore the dataset using stream methods, and then apply a reduction operations on the data using a range of Collector methods. You will learn how to join and split strings in the data. You will apply the groupingBy method for grouping your data stream based on fields in your data object. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
