Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyzing Company Performance using Ratios by Coursera Project Network
4.3
stars
560 ratings
•
89 reviews
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to examine the company’s performance on a yearly basis, as well as against their peers. The learners will be able to analyze the company’s performance in terms of profitability, liquidity, activity, and solvency. The learners then will be able to communicate their findings.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This course's content is not intended to be investment advice and does not constitute an offer to perform any operations in the regulated or unregulated financial market....
Top reviews
FS
Mar 24, 2021
For me who do not have deep experience in finance, this course is good. Especially as the first step to make a better financial analysis. Thank you Coursera!
RA
Oct 1, 2020
thanks for the interesting materials and user friendly tool to achieve the certificate. I enjoyed the course and practiced very well.