Jul 19, 2020
An Excellent Introduction to the Quantmod Package, but could have been a bit more informative
May 20, 2020
It's a good course and good platform for new learners Who want to make career in stock market
By Cristina S H R•
Jun 13, 2020
These guided projects only work if you are allowed more time until you finish the project completely.
I don´t care if most people would do it in 2 hours. But I only got 2/3 of the course. I didn´t get to the part of Sharpe´s ratio.
The time given for the course does not allow you to take notes. Moreover doing it virtually means that you don´t get to practice it in your own computer with your own R package. So you end up with an empty certificate, not having anything to be able to replicate what you learnt.
Moreover it is for beginners in R, but not for beginners in Finance. So the course leaves you with an emptiness in your learning.
If I had paid for learning in this project I would be furious!
By Juan T•
Jul 1, 2020
Little explanation on the functions of quantdl. The questions at the end refer to things not covered in detail in the course.
By Ayushmaan D V•
Jul 20, 2020
By Raguram S•
Jun 1, 2020
Great Course for Beginners to establish themselves
By Hafiz B•
Jun 2, 2020
Rhyme interface is so confusing. Besides, when you're done with the last video, the system would automatically kick you out!
Anyway, the instructor is done very good job!! Thank you sir :)
By Chua R L•
Aug 17, 2020
Instructor is awesome, easy to follow instruction. As a newbie of R-programming, I have taken 2 guided programs by instructor Chris. Felt that I understood very well what was taught. Very good for individuals in finance who wishes to be further exposed to the tools we can use for assessments. Highly highly recommended. He does go through the theory aspect as well, which helps beginners a lot too!!
By Roberto T V A•
Jul 1, 2020
It was easy to learning but the last video I couldn´t see I hope that you fixe that. In general it´s a good practice course
By Abhish R•
May 21, 2020
By Arijit C•
May 23, 2020
It was great learning from you guys. Thanks for providing such valuable knowledge
By Anuj•
Oct 31, 2020
Amazing Project for beginners who don't know anything about R.
By Marco U M L•
Aug 6, 2020
Very recommended for the economics and finance students
By HARIKESH•
May 31, 2020
this increase your programming skills.
By Georgina Á B•
Feb 28, 2021
Excellent teacher and great content!
By AbhiRam S•
Jun 23, 2020
Great course for beginners like me.
By mayank p•
Aug 1, 2020
excellent instructor
By Lalitkumar O•
Sep 27, 2020
Very well explained
By Vinoth k J•
Jul 23, 2020
By p s•
Jun 27, 2020
By Vajinepalli s s•
Jun 20, 2020
By vikas p•
Jun 7, 2020
By Lucas B•
Jun 8, 2020
I liked the course, I had no previous knowledge of R language, but it was easy to use it and learn how to manipulate stock data. The Rhyme platform does not allow me to review a past lesson once finished. I wanted to review a concept the instructor gave and I just can't.
By Meena M•
May 21, 2020
By Glenda M G•
Jul 27, 2020
By Sary B•
Nov 9, 2020
Good course for introduction to Quantmod package. However, the limitation of time to watch videos is seriously flawed given that there is no pdf handout for material presented for reference. Also, it does not appear that the instructor is engaged in responding to student queries in the discussion forum!
By Gone S•
Jun 28, 2020
Good Experiene. But, I couldn't open rhyme tool .