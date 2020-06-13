Chevron Left
Back to Analyze Stock Data using R and Quantmod Package

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze Stock Data using R and Quantmod Package by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
132 ratings
31 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to pull down Stock Data using the R quantmod package. You will also learn how to perform analytics and pass financial risk functions to the data. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AV

Jul 19, 2020

An Excellent Introduction to the Quantmod Package, but could have been a bit more informative

A

May 20, 2020

It's a good course and good platform for new learners Who want to make career in stock market

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 30 Reviews for Analyze Stock Data using R and Quantmod Package

By Cristina S H R

Jun 13, 2020

These guided projects only work if you are allowed more time until you finish the project completely.

I don´t care if most people would do it in 2 hours. But I only got 2/3 of the course. I didn´t get to the part of Sharpe´s ratio.

The time given for the course does not allow you to take notes. Moreover doing it virtually means that you don´t get to practice it in your own computer with your own R package. So you end up with an empty certificate, not having anything to be able to replicate what you learnt.

Moreover it is for beginners in R, but not for beginners in Finance. So the course leaves you with an emptiness in your learning.

If I had paid for learning in this project I would be furious!

By Juan T

Jul 1, 2020

Little explanation on the functions of quantdl. The questions at the end refer to things not covered in detail in the course.

By Ayushmaan D V

Jul 20, 2020

An Excellent Introduction to the Quantmod Package, but could have been a bit more informative

By Raguram S

Jun 1, 2020

Great Course for Beginners to establish themselves

By Hafiz B

Jun 2, 2020

Rhyme interface is so confusing. Besides, when you're done with the last video, the system would automatically kick you out!

Anyway, the instructor is done very good job!! Thank you sir :)

By Chua R L

Aug 17, 2020

Instructor is awesome, easy to follow instruction. As a newbie of R-programming, I have taken 2 guided programs by instructor Chris. Felt that I understood very well what was taught. Very good for individuals in finance who wishes to be further exposed to the tools we can use for assessments. Highly highly recommended. He does go through the theory aspect as well, which helps beginners a lot too!!

By Roberto T V A

Jul 1, 2020

It was easy to learning but the last video I couldn´t see I hope that you fixe that. In general it´s a good practice course

By Abhish R

May 21, 2020

It's a good course and good platform for new learners Who want to make career in stock market

By Arijit C

May 23, 2020

It was great learning from you guys. Thanks for providing such valuable knowledge

By Anuj

Oct 31, 2020

Amazing Project for beginners who don't know anything about R.

By Marco U M L

Aug 6, 2020

Very recommended for the economics and finance students

By HARIKESH

May 31, 2020

this increase your programming skills.

By Georgina Á B

Feb 28, 2021

Excellent teacher and great content!

By AbhiRam S

Jun 23, 2020

Great course for beginners like me.

By mayank p

Aug 1, 2020

excellent instructor

By Lalitkumar O

Sep 27, 2020

Very well explained

By Vinoth k J

Jul 23, 2020

good

By p s

Jun 27, 2020

Good

By Vajinepalli s s

Jun 20, 2020

nice

By vikas p

Jun 7, 2020

good

By Lucas B

Jun 8, 2020

I liked the course, I had no previous knowledge of R language, but it was easy to use it and learn how to manipulate stock data. The Rhyme platform does not allow me to review a past lesson once finished. I wanted to review a concept the instructor gave and I just can't.

By Meena M

May 21, 2020

Thank u to all

By Glenda M G

Jul 27, 2020

Very helpful!

By Sary B

Nov 9, 2020

Good course for introduction to Quantmod package. However, the limitation of time to watch videos is seriously flawed given that there is no pdf handout for material presented for reference. Also, it does not appear that the instructor is engaged in responding to student queries in the discussion forum!

By Gone S

Jun 28, 2020

Good Experiene. But, I couldn't open rhyme tool .

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder