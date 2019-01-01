Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyze User Experience (UX) Survey Data in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to review, categorize, and visually report findings from User Experience research.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, pattern recognition, analysis skills, and context from User Experience survey research to create an analysis visualization in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....