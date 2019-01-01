Exploring and Analyzing Fifa's Datasets Using Python
Prepare a dataset for analysis
Analyze the dataset to gain useful insights
Prepare a dataset for analysis
Analyze the dataset to gain useful insights
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to load a dataset into a pandas dataframe, you will learn how to tidy a messy dataset (Data Tidying), you will get to also visualize the dataset using Matplotlib and seaborn, you will learn how to engineer new features, you will also get to learn how to merge datasets (Data Integration) By the end of this project, you will be able to fully analyze a FIFA dataset using python’s Pandas library. Throughout the tasks you will be able to identify and apply the key aspects about data analysis such as Data Cleaning, Data transformation, Data Visualization , Data tidying and feature engineering. All these skills are crucial to the world of data engineering and are very beneficial in today’s job market that is leaning more and more towards utilizing data in every way Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Information Engineering
Data Analysis
Pandas
Data Visualization (DataViz)
Data Tidying
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Load the Datasets
Tidy the Dataset
Visualize the Dataset
Engineer Features
Merges the Datasets
Create a Radar Plot
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.