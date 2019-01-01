Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploring and Analyzing Fifa's Datasets Using Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to load a dataset into a pandas dataframe, you will learn how to tidy a messy dataset (Data Tidying), you will get to also visualize the dataset using Matplotlib and seaborn, you will learn how to engineer new features, you will also get to learn how to merge datasets (Data Integration)
By the end of this project, you will be able to fully analyze a FIFA dataset using python’s Pandas library. Throughout the tasks you will be able to identify and apply the key aspects about data analysis such as Data Cleaning, Data transformation, Data Visualization , Data tidying and feature engineering.
All these skills are crucial to the world of data engineering and are very beneficial in today’s job market that is leaning more and more towards utilizing data in every way
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....