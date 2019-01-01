Analyzing Thermodynamics Processes using Wolfram notebook
Analyze and Compute an Adiabatic and Isobaric process using Wolfram tool
Analyze and Compute an Isochoric Process
Analyze and Compute an Isothermal &Polytropic process
Analyze and Compute an Adiabatic and Isobaric process using Wolfram tool
Analyze and Compute an Isochoric Process
Analyze and Compute an Isothermal &Polytropic process
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to compute & analysis of thermodynamic processes viz Adiabatic process ,Isobaric process, Isochoric process, Isothermal and polytropic process.This project gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by experts in Physics. We’ll learn about the how the brain uses two very different learning modes and how it encapsulates (“chunks”) information. We’ll cover through the best practices shown by research to be most effective in helping you master tough topics of physics.Using these approaches, no matter what your skill levels in topics you would like to master, you can change your thinking and change your attitude towards physics.Classical thermodynamics considers three main kinds of thermodynamic process: (1) changes in a system, (2) cycles in a system, and (3) flow processes.(1) A change in a system is defined by a passage from an initial to a final state of thermodynamic equilibrium. In classical thermodynamics, the actual course of the process is not the primary concern, and often is ignored. A state of thermodynamic equilibrium endures unchangingly unless it is interrupted by a thermodynamic operation that initiates a thermodynamic process.(2) A cyclic process carries the system through a cycle of stages, starting and being completed in some particular state. The descriptions of the staged states of the system are not the primary concern.(3) Defined by flows through a system, a flow process is a steady state of flows into and out of a vessel with definite wall properties. The internal state of the vessel contents is not the primary concern.
Entropy and free energy
Non-ideal conditions (real gases) and compression
Heat capacity.
The ideal gas law – calculation of temperature
pressure and volume
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze an adiabatic process using Wolfram
Analyze an Isobaric process using Wolfram
Analyze an isochoric process
Analyze an isothermal process using Wolfram
Analyze a Polytropic Process
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.