Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyzing Thermodynamics Processes using Wolfram notebook by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn to compute & analysis of thermodynamic processes viz Adiabatic process ,Isobaric process, Isochoric process, Isothermal and polytropic process.This project gives you easy access to the invaluable learning techniques used by experts in Physics. We’ll learn about the how the brain uses two very different learning modes and how it encapsulates (“chunks”) information. We’ll cover through the best practices shown by research to be most effective in helping you master tough topics of physics.Using these approaches, no matter what your skill levels in topics you would like to master, you can change your thinking and change your attitude towards physics.Classical thermodynamics considers three main kinds of thermodynamic process: (1) changes in a system, (2) cycles in a system, and (3) flow processes.(1) A change in a system is defined by a passage from an initial to a final state of thermodynamic equilibrium. In classical thermodynamics, the actual course of the process is not the primary concern, and often is ignored. A state of thermodynamic equilibrium endures unchangingly unless it is interrupted by a thermodynamic operation that initiates a thermodynamic process.(2) A cyclic process carries the system through a cycle of stages, starting and being completed in some particular state. The descriptions of the staged states of the system are not the primary concern.(3) Defined by flows through a system, a flow process is a steady state of flows into and out of a vessel with definite wall properties. The internal state of the vessel contents is not the primary concern....